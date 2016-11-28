Water main break closes Warren Township High School O'Plaine campus

Warren Township High School officials canceled classes at the O'Plaine campus Monday after a water main break on Grand Avenue left the campus with no water pressure. Fire protection in the building also was affected, officials said in a news release. At 8:15 a.m. the issue had not been resolved and officials canceled school for the day at the O'Plaine campus only. Students who walk to classes were dismissed. Officials are working with the district's transportation department to accommodate special arrangements for students who may need transportation. Students, families and staff have been notified of this situation through rapid phone calls, emails, Facebook, Twitter and our website.
