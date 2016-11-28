Libertyville High School dealing with three student deaths

Thanks has turned to sorrow for students and staff at Libertyville High School with the loss in recent days of three students.

Libertyville-Vernon Hills District 128 officials scrambled over the weekend to deal with the news and ensure that counselors were on hand this morning as students arrived after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Junior Madeline "Maddy" McInerney and Class of 2016 member Zach Neir both died Friday as a result of medical conditions. A third female student was identified by the student paper as a sophomore who died Saturday, but school officials did not immediately have any information.

The deaths were added to the loss two weeks ago of Joshua Church, who attended Warren Township High School but swam on the private Cats Aquatic Team of Vernon Hills. He died of undetermined natural causes after a practice at Vernon Hills High School.

"We've never had anything like this. It's heartbreaking," said Mary Todoric, spokeswoman for the district.

District officials Monday were working on a message to families. Counselors from Vernon Hills High School and a support agency were assisting, she added.

"It's been a rough weekend. We have had a number of student losses at Libertyville High School and we're kind of processing all of it," Todoric said.

McInerney, 17, died after a long struggle with glioblastoma, a series of malignant brain tumors diagnosed in 2014. Despite her illness, she was very active participating in cheerleading, bowling and the best buddy program.

"Maddy was an exemplary student and her warmth, humor, spirit and love will continue to be felt," Todoric said.

Neir was in a transition program with the College of Lake County, Todoric said. He died from complications of muscular dystrophy.