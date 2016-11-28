Round Lake Park man faces fourth DUI charge

Charges were upgraded in Lake County bond court Monday against a 28-year-old Round Lake Park man who picked up his fourth DUI, authorities said.

Michael R. Diaz was ordered held on $75,000 bail by a Lake County judge Monday after authorities charged him with aggravated driving under the influence following a Saturday crash near Libertyville, said Cynthia Vargas, spokeswoman with the Lake County state' attorney' office.

Diaz also faces charges of driving with a revoked driver's license, driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and several other traffic offenses, Vargas said.

He also was charged with DUI in 2013 and twice in 2014, Vargas said.

Diaz's most recent arrest came after sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 11:05 p.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash near Milwaukee Avenue and West Casey Road. A 911 caller reported the vehicle's driver fled on foot after crashing into a ditch.

When deputies arrived and checked on the vehicle's license plate, they learned the same car had sped away from Round Lake police officers earlier in the evening, authorities said.

Diaz is a documented street-gang member and was also wanted on a warrant for resisting a previous arrest, sheriff's police said.

Sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza and his canine partner, Dax, found Diaz lying in a ditch. Diaz tried to run away, but was captured by Dax, police said.

Diaz was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment of a dog bite to his right shoulder area, then transported to the Lake County jail. His next court date is Dec. 19.