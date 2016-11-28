Breaking News Bar
 
11/28/2016

Libertyville Rotary, Zengeler collect coats for vets

NORTHBROOK -- Libertyville Rotary Sunrise and Zengeler Cleaners' 2016 "Coats for Vets" drive collected more than 4,000 coats and hundreds of other articles of clothing for veterans.

A total of 4,128 coats and jackets, along with gloves, scarves and other winter apparel, were delivered to the North Chicago VA Hospital on Veterans Day. The donations have a retail value exceeding $400,000.

"Support for 'Coats for Vets' has grown each year," said Zengeler Cleaners President Tom Zengeler. "People really care about our veterans."

Zengeler Cleaners' two Libertyville stores served as drop-off locations for the donations. After the items were collected, the Zengeler staff inspected, repaired as needed, and cleaned every donated item. They also supported the effort by delivering the clothing.

