updated: 11/28/2016 1:04 PM

U-Stor-It adds U-Haul affiliation

MELROSE PARK -- U-Stor-It, 4501 W. North Ave., has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Melrose Park community.

U-Stor-It will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes. U-Haul and U-Stor-It are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

U-Stor-It owner Peter Nora is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Cook County.

To reserve U-Haul products at this dealer, call (708) 343-4508 or visit https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Melrose-Park-IL-60160/004543/.

