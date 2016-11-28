Richardson Healthcare unveils tools for radiologists

LA FOX -- Richardson Healthcare, a Division of Richardson Electronics, will show new enhancements to its industry leading CFS Calibration Software and Image Systems N-series diagnostic displays at the 2016 Radiology Society of North America annual meeting in Chicago.

Image Systems diagnostic displays offer many advantages over other brands. New productivity tools such as PinPoint, and CursorGenie enhance productivity and improve the viewing experience for the radiologist. PinPoint enables non-distracted focus on user-selected regions of interest and CursorGenie eliminates frustrations and reduces the time spent on cursor movements in multi-monitor environments. Self-calibration features and conformance/compliance tools with enhanced reporting enable administrators to easily show how diagnostic displays are performing properly, and a new portable version of CFS utilized by our TekLink service team enables compliance testing of any brand of display monitor used for diagnostic imaging.