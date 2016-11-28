All Smiles by Dr. Audrey is now Algonquin Smiles

ALGONQUIN -- All Smiles by Dr. Audrey is expanding into a new 2,700 square foot dental health care headquarters at 785 South Randall Road and rebranding to Algonquin Smiles, accordingn to Dr. Audrey Sim, DDS.

"I have been in practice in the Algonquin area for over 20 years and would like to ensure our patients that we are proud to continue the highest level of patient-friendly and comprehensive care to all we serve,"," said Dr. Sim,

Algonquin Smiles provides a full scope of general, family, cosmetic and restorative dentistry for patients of all ages. Her practice uses high dental technology, including VELscope for precise oral cancer detection; CAD-CAM for same-day restorations; STA for single tooth anesthesia; DIAGNOdent for precise early stage tooth decay detection; digital X-rays; intra-oral cameras for patient viewing; and cosmetic imaging software.

"Our entire team is very proud of the trust our patients have placed in us," added Dr. Audrey. "It is more than necessary to stay up to date with dental technology innovations."

Dr. Sim is a member of the American Dental Association, the Illinois State Dental Society, the McHenry County Dental Society and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. She is actively involved in her community, annually sponsoring local events and providing free dentistry to newly discharged, displaced and homeless veterans. She has been a featured speaker at the University of Illinois College of Dentistry.