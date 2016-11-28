The Latest: Broncos, Chiefs exchange field goals in OT

hello

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory (33) breaks a tackle by Buffalo Bills' Nickell Robey-Coleman (21) as he rushes for a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) walks to the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Buffalo Bills cornerback Ronald Darby (28) and Jonathan Meeks (36) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars' Marqise Lee (11) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives over the pile for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) defends during the first of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) throws a touchdown pass to running back Tim Hightower, not pictured, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Associated Press

New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws under pressure from New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson (91) during the first quarter of anNFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) walks off the field with an injury during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs off the field after an injury to his hand during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is pressured by Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Denver Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs (35) runs the football against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs back a punt for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws a two-point conversion to teammate Demetrius Harris (84) to tie the game as Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

The Latest on Week 12 of the NFL season (all times Eastern):

12:15 a.m.

Denver and Kansas City exchanged field goals in overtime, leaving them tied at 27. Brandon McManus connected on a 44-yarder and Cairo Santos countered with a 37-yarder.

Kansas City scored with 12 seconds remaining in regulation when Tyreek Hill caught a 3-yard pass from Alex Smith. Hill was first ruled short of the goal line, but a review changed the call to a TD. The Chiefs tied it when Smith hit Demetrius Harris for the 2-point conversion.

___

9:45 p.m.

This was quite a 10-second span for the Kansas City Chiefs: Justin Houston forced a fumble that led to a safety and Tyreek Hill returned the ensuing free kick for an 86-yard touchdown. The Chiefs lead 9-0 in a game where the offense has gained just 57 yards so far.

Houston sacked Broncos QB Trevor Siemian in the end zone, with Broncos offensive tackle Russell Okung saving a TD by pouncing on the loose football. It didn't last as Hill found a lane through the Broncos coverage unit. He was so far in the clear that he high-fived De'Anthony Thomas on his way into the end zone.

___

9:30 p.m.

Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs returned to the field in the second quarter after being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Bibbs remained on the ground for several minutes after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Kansas City safety Eric Berry in the first quarter. Bibbs was eventually helped up by trainers.

The running back out of Colorado State is backing up rookie Devontae Booker with C.J. Anderson sidelined by a knee injury.

___

9:10 p.m.

Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs was assisted off the field after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Kansas City safety Eric Berry.

Bibbs remained on the ground for several minutes after his 7-yard gain. He was eventually helped up by trainers. The team announced he's being evaluated for a possible concussion.

The running back out of Colorado State is backing up rookie Devontae Booker with C.J. Anderson sidelined by a knee injury.

___

7:45 p.m.

Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack came up with a strip sack on fourth down to stop Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers from a last-minute comeback, pushing Oakland to its first winning season since 2002.

That also happened to be the year the Raiders last went to the playoffs, when they lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

The thrilling 35-32 finished capped three strong late afternoon games, with the Patriots overcoming early struggles to beat the Jets 22-17 and Tampa Bay besting the Seahawks 14-5.

The Sunday night game is Kansas City at Denver.

___

6:35 p.m.

Derek Carr briefly left the Oakland Raiders game against Carolina after hurting his right pinky finger on a fumbled snap early in the third quarter.

Carr grabbed at his throwing hand in pain as soon as he dropped the snap from Rodney Hudson on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter. The Panthers recovered the ball and cut Oakland's lead to 24-13 on Jonathan Stewart's 1-yard run. Denico Autry blocked Graham Gano's extra point attempt.

Carr was taken to the locker room and was replaced by Matt McGloin to start the next series, but soon returned wearing a black glove on his right hand.

On his first play back, he completed a 17-yard pass to Clive Walford.

- Josh Dubow reporting from Oakland, California

___

6:20 p.m.

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski was downgraded to out for the rest of the game against the New York Jets with a back injury.

Gronkowski left the game late in the first quarter and was initially questionable to return. He had been uncertain to play after missing last week's game with a chest injury. It was not immediately certain if the latest injury was connected to the previous one.

Gronkowski had no catches when he left, with Tom Brady unable to connect with him on two third-down throws.

Martellus Bennett, Gronkowski's backup, was also banged up early in the second half when he appeared to injure his left foot or ankle.

- Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

5:35 p.m.

Tom Brady became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 60,000 yards passing for his career, reaching the milestone on an 18-yard pass to Julian Edelman with 9:40 left in the second quarter of the New England Patriots' game against the New York Jets.

Brady, who is also looking to tie Peyton Manning for career wins by a quarterback with 200, came into Sunday's game needing 57 yards passing to join Manning (71,940), Brett Favre (71,838), Drew Brees (64,180) and Dan Marino (61,361).

The Patriots quarterback, who was questionable for the game with an ailing knee, is 21-6 in the regular season against the Jets as starter and could join Favre as only QBs in NFL history with at least 22 wins against two teams. Brady has 26 victories vs. Buffalo; Favre has 26 wins vs. Detroit and 23 vs. Chicago.

- Dennis Waszak reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

5:15 p.m.

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski left the Patriots' game against the New York Jets late in the first quarter with a back injury.

The Patriots announced that Gronkowski is questionable to return.

Gronkowski had been questionable to play after missing last week's game with a chest injury. He had no catches when he left, with Tom Brady unable to connect with him on two third-down throws.

- Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

4:40 p.m.

The Saints blew out Los Angeles and their former defensive coordinator now working for the Rams. Buffalo hung on during a back and forth match with Jacksonville to deny the Jaguars a third win. And the Ravens beat the Bengals behind several long field goals from Justin Tucker, dropping Cincinnati to 3-7-1, including 1-5 in road games.

Other results from early games Sunday:

- Giants 27, Browns 13

- Falcons 38, Cardinals 19

- Dolphins 31, 49ers 24

- Titans 27, Bears 21

- Chargers 21, Texans 13.

___

3:15 p.m.

Breathe easy, Patriots fans. As expected, Tom Brady is active, and so is Rob Gronkowski.

The New England star quarterback and tight end were both listed as questionable heading into the team's game Sunday against the New York Jets.

Brady missed two days of practice with a knee injury, but returned Friday - although the Patriots were taking a wait-and-see approach. Gronkowski missed last week's game at San Francisco with a chest injury and it appeared early in the week that he would also miss this week, but he improved enough for the Patriots to make him active.

Tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) and wide receivers Julian Edelman (foot) and Chris Hogan (back) are also playing after being listed as questionable, making all of Brady's top targets available. - Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

3 p.m.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has opened the second half by scoring on a 75-yard touchdown - the longest run of his career - against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His previous career-long was a 66-yard gain in 2009, his rookie season.

The touchdown was also McCoy's second of the game after he scored on a 7-yard run in the final minute of the first half.

McCoy has now scored two or more touchdowns in three games this season, the most by a Bills player since running back Willis McGahee did that five times in 2004.

- John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.

___

2:40 p.m.

Another big drop by Atlanta receiver Julio Jones led to a possible six-point swing at the end of the first half vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Falcons leading 17-10 and in position for a possible field goal to extend their lead, Matt Ryan went to Jones on a quick slant. Jones bobbled the ball, however, and Arizona's D.J. Swearinger grabbed it for an interception with 20 seconds left.

Carson Palmer followed with a 17-yard pass to J.J. Nelson into Atlanta territory. With 5 seconds left, the Falcons dropped everyone deep expecting a Hail Mary throw on the final play. Instead, the Cardinals threw a quick pass to Larry Fitzgerald, who went to the turf in time for Arizona to call a timeout with 1 second left.

Chandler Catanzaro knocked through a 54-yard field goal to cut Atlanta's lead to 17-13 at the break.

Jones also dropped a key pass near the end of the Falcons' most recent game, a loss at Philadelphia two weeks ago.

- Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.

___

2:20 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints have surged in front of the Los Angeles Rams thanks to a pair of touchdowns both scored on fourth-and-1 plays less than two minutes apart.

In both situations, the Saints were stuffed on third-and-1 by the Rams, whose defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, held the same post under Saints coach Sean Payton from 2009 to 2011.

On the first, Ingram took a pitch to the left side and used a sharp cut back toward the middle for a 10-yard touchdown that tied the score at 14.

On the Rams' next possession, rookie quarterback Jared Goff was sacked and stripped by rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, fellow first-rounder last spring. Paul Kruger recovered for New Orleans on the L.A. 10.

After Tim Hightower was stopped on third-and-goal from 1, Brees kept the ball on fourth down, diving over a pile of players on the goal line and reaching for the score to make it 21-14 in the middle of the second quarter.

- Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans.

___

2:05 p.m.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Ronald Darby has sustained a concussion and been ruled out from returning against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Darby was hurt in the first quarter after taking a knee to the head while tackling running back Chris Ivory in the first quarter.

Later, the Jaguars announced Ivory has hurt one of his hamstrings, and it's questionable whether he'll return to play.

Ivory had nine carries for 44 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown, and a catch for 11 yards before he was hurt late in the first quarter.

If Ivory can't continue, the Jaguars will have to lean on T.J Yeldon, who was bothered by an ankle injury this past week.

The Jaguars also announced that receiver Rashad Greene Sr. (Achilles) and safety Peyton Thompson (ankle) are also listed as questionable to return.

- John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.

___

1:45 p.m.

New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game for one series after hurting his right thumb.

Beckham was taken to the locker room for X-rays after getting hurt in the first quarter Sunday against the Browns. He returned for New York's second possession in the second quarter.

Beckham had three catches before getting hurt. He came in with 59 receptions for 819 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

- Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland.

___

1:40 p.m.

Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Ronald Darby has been escorted to the locker room after taking a knee to the head while tackling Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory in the first quarter.

The Bills announced Darby is being monitored for a potential concussion.

Ivory caught a short pass while crossing to his right, and leapt into the air as he was brought down by Darby and Zach Brown.

Darby sat on the field for several minutes before being helped up by the team's medical staff. He looked dazed as he made his way off the field and nearly tripped at one point.

- John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.

___

1:30 p.m.

Finally.

The Jacksonville Jaguars streak of opening-drive futility is over after Chris Ivory scored on a 2-yard run against the Buffalo Bills. It marked the first time in 25 games the Jaguars have scored a touchdown on their first possession. It was the NFL's longest active streak, dating to Week 3 of the 2015 season.

During the 24-game drought, Jacksonville had three field goals, punted 18 times and turned the ball over three times.

Ivory's touchdown capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive spanning 6:45. The Jaguars converted three third-down chances, including their last one courtesy of a defensive holding penalty against Corey White on third-and-goal from the 3.

- John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.

___

1:20 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is drawing jeers at the start of his team's game at Miami.

There were loud boos from the crowd when Kaepernick and the rest of the 49ers offense trotted onto the field for their first series, and more jeers just before the snap on first down. The possession ended with a Kaepernick touchdown pass to Carlos Hyde.

Kaepernick drew criticism in Miami when he defended former Cuban leader Fidel Castro during a conference call Wednesday with reporters in South Florida, citing Cuba's high literacy rate. In August, Kaepernick wore a T-shirt that featured Castro and Malcolm X.

Castro, who died Friday, has strong critics within South Florida's large Cuban-American population.

Kaepernick has kneeled through the national anthem all season to protest police brutality and the treatment of minorities.

-Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

___

12:50 p.m.

The Chicago Bears paid tribute to the World Series champion Cubs prior to Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

They showed a video of the World Series celebration. Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, standing at the 50-yard line, then raised the championship trophy above his head.

The Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series for the first time since 1908 and end baseball's longest title drought.

___

12:10 p.m.

Laremy Tunsil is inactive Sunday because of a shoulder injury, leaving the Miami Dolphins without three starting offensive linemen against the 49ers.

Center Mike Pouncey was earlier ruled out due to a hip injury. Left tackle Branden Albert is inactive as expected with a dislocated left wrist.

Anthony Steen is starting at center, Kraig Urbik at left guard and Sam Young at left tackle.

Pouncey and Albert both missed last week's game against the Rams, and Tunsil departed in the first half, leaving the Dolphins with a patchwork line as they earned their fifth victory in a row.

-Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

___

More AP NFL football: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL