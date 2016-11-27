Round Lake Park man flees police twice before capture by police dog

A 28-year-old Round Lake Park man was behind bars Sunday on multiple charges after authorities said he twice fled from police Saturday night before being captured by a Lake County Sheriff's police dog.

Michael R. Diaz faces charges of driving with a revoked driver's license, driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and several traffic offenses stemming from his arrest late Saturday night near Libertyville.

Diaz's arrest came after sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 11:05 p.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Milwaukee Avenue and West Casey Road. A 911 caller reported that the vehicle's driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into a ditch.

When deputies arrived and checked on the license plate of the vehicle, they learned the same car had sped away from Round Lake police officers earlier in the evening, authorities said. Deputies also learned the registered owner of the vehicle, Diaz, was a documented street-gang member who had a revoked driver's license and was wanted on a warrant for resisting a previous arrest, sheriff's police said.

Lake County Sheriff's Canine Team Deputy John Forlenza and his canine partner, Dax, arrived and found Diaz lying down in a ditch. Diaz ran away, but was captured by Dax, police said. He was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville for treatment to a dog bite to his right shoulder area, then transported to the Lake County jail.

Diaz is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for a bond hearing.