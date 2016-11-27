Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 11/27/2016 3:25 PM

Shots fired in Beach Park; no injuries reported

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in a residential area of Beach Park.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 3 a./m. to the 12200 block of West 29th Street for a report of gunshots fired, authorities said. When deputies arrived, they located shell casings in the area of where the shots were reported. there were no reports of anyone injured.

Deputies and detectives spoke with witnesses and are reviewing area surveillance videos. A preliminary investigation indicates a silver Pontiac Grand Prix was likely involved in the shooting, authorities said. The Pontiac fled the scene immediately after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account