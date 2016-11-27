Shots fired in Beach Park; no injuries reported

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in a residential area of Beach Park.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 3 a./m. to the 12200 block of West 29th Street for a report of gunshots fired, authorities said. When deputies arrived, they located shell casings in the area of where the shots were reported. there were no reports of anyone injured.

Deputies and detectives spoke with witnesses and are reviewing area surveillance videos. A preliminary investigation indicates a silver Pontiac Grand Prix was likely involved in the shooting, authorities said. The Pontiac fled the scene immediately after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.