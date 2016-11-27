Cook breaks record in Florida State's 31-13 win over Gators

hello

Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph (15) runs past the Florida defense on a 46-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Florida State defeated Florida 31-13. Associated Press

Florida coach Jim McElwain talks with Luke Del Rio on the sideline after his team didn't convert on third down against Florida State in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 31-13. Associated Press

Florida State's Deondre Francois scores the final touchdown against Florida in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 31-13. Associated Press

Florida State's Deondre Francois is lifted by his teammate Alec Eberle in celebration after Francois scored against Florida during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 31-13. Associated Press

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher, left, talks with Ann Scott and Florida Gov. Rick Scott before the team's NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tallahassee, Fla. Associated Press

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook scores against Florida defensive back Quincy Wilson during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Florida's Eddy Pineiro kicks a field goal against Florida State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tallahassee, Fla. Associated Press

Florida's Jordan Scarlet is tackled by Florida State's DeMarcus Walker, left, and Ro'Derrick Hoskins during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tallahassee, Fla. Associated Press

Florida State defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi sacks Florida quarterback Austin Appleby during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Florida quarterback Austin Appleby passes as Florida State's Trey Marshall rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Florida's Eddy Pineiro points after kicking a field goal against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Florida's Antonio Callway tries to get past Florida State's A.J. Westbrook after catching a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tallahassee, Fla. Associated Press

Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner, Jr. misses a tackle of Florida State tight end Ryan Izzo, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Florida running back Lamical Perine catches a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook runs into Florida defensive back Marcell Harris during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Florida State's Dalvin Cook, center, finds a hole in the Florida defense to score during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tallahassee, Fla. Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Dalvin Cook rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown as No. 15 Florida State defeated No. 13 Florida for the fourth straight year 31-13 on Saturday.

Cook's 17-yard score in the first quarter was his 45th career rushing touchdown, which broke Greg Allen's 32-year old mark. The junior is also the first FSU running back since Sammie Smith (1986-88) with three straight 100-yard games against Florida.

"You are blessed to coach certain guys in your career and he is one of them," said Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher of Cook.

The Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 14 CFP) rushed for 249 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry against the nation's fifth-ranked run defense. Freddie Stevenson had a 27-yard touchdown on his lone carry during the fourth quarter to make it 24-6 and put the game out of reach.

"We made some big runs and were good on third down," Fisher said. "We were able to control the clock which allowed us to play solid."

The victory ties the Seminoles' longest winning streak in the Sunshine State Showdown series. They also won four straight from 1977-80 and 1987-90.

Deondre Francois was 15 of 26 for 138 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Travis Rudolph during the third quarter to give the Seminoles a 17-6 lead. Francois also had a 9-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter for the final score.

Florida (8-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 15 CFP) took the opening kickoff and drove to the FSU 2, but on fourth-and-goal Austin Appleby was pressured by safety Tre Marshall and threw an incomplete pass intended for Brandon Powell in the end zone.

After charging 75 yards on its opening drive, the Gators could muster just 132 yards the rest of the game. Florida was also 0 of 12 on third-down conversions, and it was the first time since 1980 Florida State has shut out an opponent on third down. Appleby was 19 of 35 for 149 yards and was sacked six times. Jordan Scarlett, who had three 100-yard games in his past five, was held to 53 yards.

Florida's lone touchdown came during the fourth quarter as Marcell Harris recovered a fumbled punt by Auden Tate and returned it 12 yards for a score.

"We had a pretty good plan those first eight plays but we just became stagnant," Florida coach Jim McElwain said. "Give the defense credit. We couldn't block up front and we couldn't protect."

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: The Gators are hoping that another bad showing against their in-state rival doesn't carry through to their remaining two games. Last year they lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game and then were routed by Michigan (41-7) in the Citrus Bowl. With the way Florida's offense looked on Saturday, it is possible.

Florida State: The Seminoles, who were ranked fourth in the preseason, found their College Football Playoff hopes dashed in early October as they stumbled to a 3-2 start. However they did wrap up the mythical state championship yet again.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Seminoles are likely to rise a couple spots after beating the Gators. The highest they were ranked after the Oct. 1 loss to North Carolina was 12th going into the Oct. 29 game against Clemson. Florida will fall but is likely to remain ranked going into the SEC championship game.

UP NEXT

Florida: The Gators will face top-ranked Alabama for the second straight year in the SEC championship game next Saturday in Atlanta. It is a conference record 12th appearance for Florida in the title game.

Florida State: The Seminoles are bowl eligible for the 35th consecutive season. They could find themselves in the Orange Bowl after Louisville's loss and if Clemson advances to the College Football Playoff.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

___

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy .