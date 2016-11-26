Chicago Bulls assign three players to D-League roster

hello

Chicago Bulls point guard Jerian Grant will get some playing time tonight when the Windy City Bulls play the Delaware 87ers at Sears Centre Arena. Associated Press

The Bulls assigned Jerian Grant, Cristiano Felicio and R.J. Hunter to the D-League's Windy City Bulls. All three players will be on the active roster for Saturday's game against Delaware at the Sears Centre.

Hunter played in Windy City's first two games of the season, averaging 17.0 points, before joining the Bulls on the circus road trip. The 6-5 shooting guard appeared briefly in two games for the Bulls on the trip.

Felicio, a backup center from Brazil, has mostly dropped out of the Bulls' rotation, so this is a chance to get some game experience. In the Bulls' second and third games of the season, Felicio played more than 20 minutes and averaged 7.5 rebounds. Coach Fred Hoiberg began to favor Bobby Portis at that point and Felicio hasn't played in five of the last nine Bulls games.

Grant had a nice outing to begin the circus road trip, when he started for an injured Rajon Rondo against Portland. Grant scored 18 points that night and helped keep Blazers guard Damien Lillard well below his season average. Grant started again two days later at Utah and didn't shoot well (2 for 10). Since Rondo returned, Grant's playing time has been limited.

Grant and Hunter were both first-round picks in the 2015 NBA Draft -- Grant went No. 19 to the Knicks and Hunter No. 28 to Boston. The Bulls acquired Grant in the Derrick Rose trade and signed Hunter after he was released by Boston late in camp.

The Windy City Bulls have a 2-3 record after beating Oklahoma City 88-79 at home on Friday. Spencer Dinwiddie has been the team's best player, averaging 20 points and 8.6 assists. Shooting guard Aaron Thomas is at 16.8 points, followed by forward J.J. Avila with 13.8 ppg.

The Delaware 87ers are an affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers. Delaware's top scorers this season are 6-9 rookie center Shawn Long (19.0 points) from Louisiana-Lafayette, and guard Dionte Christmas (18 ppg), a second-year pro from Temple.

The NBA Bulls don't play again until Wednesday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers. The Windy City Bulls have another game Tuesday afternoon at Long Island.

­Get the latest Bulls news via Twitter @McGrawDHBulls.