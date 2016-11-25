The Latest: Trump aide notes opposition to Romney in Cabinet

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump's transition. (All times EST)

6:30 a.m.

A top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump has gone on Twitter to note opposition among some of his supporters to selection of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney as secretary of state.

In a pair of posts on her verified Twitter account @kellyannePolls on Thursday, Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway seemed to be stating an argument against the placement of Romney in Trump's Cabinet. Romney vehemently opposed Trump's nomination early in the campaign, assailing the billionaire as a "phony."

In one tweet, Conway notes that she has been "receiving a deluge of social media & private concerns re: Romney Some Trump loyalists warn against Romney as sec of state."

In another, she makes references to former secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and George Schultz, both Cabinet secretaries in Republican administrations, as men who "flew around the world less, counseled POTUS (president of the United States) close to home more. And were loyal. Good checklist."

6:20 a.m.

Hillary Clinton has tweeted a thank you to supporters who left homemade signs near her house with warm wishes on Thanksgiving.

Clinton posted a picture of about a dozen signs on Twitter Thursday along with a message: "I was greeted by this heartwarming display on the corner of my street today. Thank you to all of you who did this. Happy Thanksgiving."

Some of the messages on the signs included, "Thank you, Hillary!" and "We Are Thankful for Hillary, An American Hero."

Clinton and Former President Bill Clinton live in Chappaqua, New York.

She has for the most part remained out of public view since conceding the presidential election to Donald Trump on Nov. 9, except for a speech at an event held in Washington by the Children's Defense Fund.

3:25 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump didn't take off all of Thanksgiving Day while enjoying a long holiday weekend with his family at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump said he was trying to stop the makers of Carrier air conditioners from relocating its Indianapolis manufacturing operations to a company facility in Mexico.

Meanwhile, his transition team was stepping up its effort to raise money for inaugural festivities. And Trump offered a holiday prayer for a politically divided nation.

After Thanksgiving Day, Trump and his transition team are expected to turn their attention back to building his administration. Two possible appointments loom: retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate Ben Carson as secretary of housing and urban development and billionaire investor Wilbur Ross Jr. as commerce secretary.

The most recent Cabinet-level picks to be announced were South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and charter school advocate Betsy DeVos to lead the Education Department.

