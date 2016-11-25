Images: Black Friday in the suburbs, across the country

See shoppers in the suburbs of Chicago and across the country begin their Christmas shopping season on Black Friday.
Left to right, Michele Bido of Fox River Grove, Jen Dirks of Milwaukee and Pat Bowers of Libertyville all react to a pair of shoes found by Dorothy Dirks of St. Charles at Macy's in Oakbrook Mall on Friday during an annual after Thanksgiving shopping spree with family.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Shoppers queue up in front of Victoria's Secret at the Dartmouth Mall on Black Friday, in Dartmouth, Mass. Stores opened their doors Friday for what is still one of the busiest days of the year, even as the start of the holiday season edges ever earlier.
Hunter Harvey, 2, helps his dad, C.J. wheel a big-screen TV at Target on Black Friday in Wilmington, Mass.
Chely Navarro, left, and Maria Ruiz, right, take a break from Black Friday shopping at Arrowhead Towne Center, in Glendale, Ariz.
Teresa Morris, right, pushes a basket full of items through a tight parking lot after she and her niece Anna Stevenson, who celebrates finding their car, and her daughter Krystal Keith drove down from Jessup, Ga., to shop at the Toys R Us in Jacksonville, Fla.
Guests wait for Black Friday sales before Target doors open at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 24, in Jersey City, N.J.
Target CEO, Brian Cornell, joins store team members prior to the Thanksgiving opening on Thursday, Nov. 24, in Jersey City, N.J.
Shoppers carry their purchases as they leave Target on Black Friday in Wilmington, Mass.
Shoppers wait for doors to open at Wal-Mart on Black Friday, in Dartmouth, Mass.
Donnell Allen, a sales associate at JC Penny, attempts to hand out coupon packets while being rushed by a crowd of Black Friday shoppers shortly after the doors opened at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Midland Park Mall in Midland, Texas.
Buyers do their Black Friday shopping in an electronic store in Nyiregyhaza, east of Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Nov. 25. Black Friday is relatively new in Hungary, and according to some polls the number of Hungarians hunting for bargains grew compared to the number in 2015.
Maddy, left, and her friend Maggie, last names not given, sit with their shopping bags at Union Square in San Francisco on Black Friday.
Shoppers wait in line to enter a Uniqlo store as it opens in San Francisco on Black Friday.
Shoppers carry their purchases as they walk along Fifth Avenue on Black Friday in New York.
Shoppers pass by a retail store as they walk along Fifth Avenue on Black Friday in New York.
