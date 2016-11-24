Henrik Larsson steps down as coach of relegated Helsingborg

Helsingborg's soccer club manager and coach Henrik Larsson, right, leaves the pitch after losing the match against against Halmstad in Helsingborg, Sweden Sunday Nov. 20, 2016. Swedish officials are considering tougher measures against hooligans after Helsingborg supporters stormed the field and attacked Henrik Larssonâs son after the team was relegated from the top division in Sweden. (Emil Langvad / TT via AP) Associated Press

STOCKHOLM -- Henrik Larsson has stepped down as coach of Helsingborg after the team was relegated from Sweden's top division.

The move comes after a turbulent few days for the former Celtic striker, whose son was confronted by angry fans after Helsingborg lost to Halmstad in a playoff to remain in the Allsvenskan league on Sunday.

Masked hooligans stormed the field and ripped the shirt off Jordan Larsson, who plays as a striker for Helsingborg.

The club says Henrik Larsson resigned in a joint decision with Helsingborg's board. It says he agreed to forfeit salary payments he was entitled to, to help the club financially "in the necessary restructuring work to return to Allsvenskan as quickly as possible."

Larsson coached the club for two years.