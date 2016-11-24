Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 11/24/2016 7:00 AM

Henrik Larsson steps down as coach of relegated Helsingborg

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Helsingborg's soccer club manager and coach Henrik Larsson, right, leaves the pitch after losing the match against against Halmstad in Helsingborg, Sweden Sunday Nov. 20, 2016. Swedish officials are considering tougher measures against hooligans after Helsingborg supporters stormed the field and attacked Henrik Larssonâs son after the team was relegated from the top division in Sweden. (Emil Langvad / TT via AP)

      Helsingborg's soccer club manager and coach Henrik Larsson, right, leaves the pitch after losing the match against against Halmstad in Helsingborg, Sweden Sunday Nov. 20, 2016. Swedish officials are considering tougher measures against hooligans after Helsingborg supporters stormed the field and attacked Henrik Larssonâs son after the team was relegated from the top division in Sweden. (Emil Langvad / TT via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

STOCKHOLM -- Henrik Larsson has stepped down as coach of Helsingborg after the team was relegated from Sweden's top division.

The move comes after a turbulent few days for the former Celtic striker, whose son was confronted by angry fans after Helsingborg lost to Halmstad in a playoff to remain in the Allsvenskan league on Sunday.

Masked hooligans stormed the field and ripped the shirt off Jordan Larsson, who plays as a striker for Helsingborg.

The club says Henrik Larsson resigned in a joint decision with Helsingborg's board. It says he agreed to forfeit salary payments he was entitled to, to help the club financially "in the necessary restructuring work to return to Allsvenskan as quickly as possible."

Larsson coached the club for two years.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account