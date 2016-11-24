Brazil rises to No. 2 in FIFA rankings, Argentina still 1st

ZURICH -- Brazil has risen to No. 2 in the FIFA rankings behind Argentina, with South American teams taking three of the top four spots.

Argentina leads despite a 3-0 loss to Brazil in a World Cup qualifying match this month. It also has not won a major title in the four-year cycle of results that decide the rankings.

World Cup champion Germany dropped one spot to third place, while Copa America champion Chile climbed two to No. 4.

Costa Rica, up to No. 17, swapped with 18th-place Mexico. The United States dropped four to 28th after losing to both.

Iran leads Asian teams at No. 30, falling three places, while Senegal is Africa's top-ranked team at No. 33.