Global markets mixed in quiet trading on US holiday

hello

A man walks past a billboard with the U.S. currency displayed on its outside a bank in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. China's state media reported China's yuan further weakened on Thursday and for the first time since 2008 fall beyond 6.9 against the U.S. dollar. Associated Press

Residents walk past a billboard with the U.S. currency displayed on it outside a bank in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. China's state media reported China's yuan further weakened on Thursday and for the first time since 2008 fall beyond 6.9 against the U.S. dollar. Associated Press

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in the snow in Tokyo, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Asian markets were mixed Thursday in quiet trade amid the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with Japan's bourse buoyed by a lower yen. Associated Press

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in the snow in Tokyo, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Asian markets were mixed Thursday in quiet trade amid the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with Japan's bourse buoyed by a lower yen. Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Global markets were mixed Thursday in quiet trading on the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with Japanese stocks buoyed by a lower yen.

KEEPING SCORE: Britain's FTSE 100 was almost flat at 6,817.71 in early trading after a government report indicated that the government's borrowing needs may be larger than expected over the next five years. Germany's DAX gained 0.2 percent to 10,688.47 and France's CAC 40 was also up 0.2 percent at 4,538.58.

WALL STREET: The Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 indexes again set records Wednesday in pre-holiday trading. Machinery and equipment makers climbed but technology companies fell. U.S. markets were closed Thursday and will close early on Friday.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Volumes have been poor through U.S. equity markets and that's hardly a surprise given the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday but the juggernaut that is the bull market continues, albeit slowly," Chris Weston of IG said in a report. He said the Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks, where the real momentum is, gained for the 14th day in a row. Weston said the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to go ahead with an interest rate hike in December, especially after the release of a slew of strong economic data. Mizuho Bank in Singapore said the strong dollar continued to be the dominant theme, putting most currencies under selling pressure.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 18,333.41. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 and Shanghai Composite Index were flat at 5,485.10 and 3,241.74 respectively. Seoul's Kospi lost 0.8 percent to 1,971.26 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.3 percent to 22,608.49. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Singapore rose but Taiwan, India and Indonesia retreated.

CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 112.878 yen from Wednesday's 112.60 yen, while the euro strengthened to $1.0568 from $1.0549.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 12 cents to $48.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract slipped 7 cents on Wednesday to close at $47.96. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added six cents to $49.01 in London. The contract lost 17 cents in the previous session.