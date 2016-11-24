West Chicago man shot this morning during Naperville dispute

A 22-year-old West Chicago man is hospitalized this morning following an early morning shooting in Naperville.

Naperville Police Commander Jason Arres said the victim and four of his friends were involved in an argument with the suspect about the suspect's erratic driving through the parking lot of the apartment complex in the 1400 block of Fairway Drive just before 2 a.m. when the suspect fired multiple shots.

Arres said police believe, at least preliminarily, that the victim was shot at least one time in the shoulder. He is being treated at Edward Hospital in Naperville for nonlife threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect is a Hispanic male in his 20s and was driving a white SUV.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any additional information should call the Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.