updated: 11/23/2016 12:48 PM

AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

By Associated Press
All Times Eastern

NASCAR

SPRINT CUP

Last week: Jimmie Johnson won his record-tying seventh title in Miami, joining legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Next race: Season complete.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

XFINITY

Last week: Mexico's Daniel Suarez became the first foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR national series.

Next race: Season complete.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last week: Johnny Sauter, 38, won his first championship in his first season with GMS Racing.

Next week: Season complete.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

__

FORMULA ONE

ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

Site: Abu Dhabi

Schedule: Friday, practice (4 a.m.), practice (8 a.m.); Saturday, practice (5 a.m.), qualifying (8 a.m.); Sunday, race, 8 a.m., NBCSN.

Track: Yas Marina Circuit (3.45 miles).

Race distance: 189.7 miles, 55 laps.

Last year: Nico Rosberg closed out 2015 with his third consecutive victory.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won his third straight event two weeks ago in Brazil.

Fast facts: Even if Hamilton closes the season with a victory, Rosberg will only need to finish no worse than third to claim his first championship. Rosberg hasn't missed the podium since the Grand Prix of Germany in July. ... Rosberg has finished as the runner-up to Hamilton, his teammate at Mercedes, the past two seasons. ... Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen are separated by just five points in the race to finish fourth. Daniel Ricciardo is locked into third.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

