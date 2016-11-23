Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Fire Marshal: Be careful when putting up holiday decorations

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- State officials are reminding Indiana residents to think about fire safety when putting up decorations this holiday season.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office says a large portion of home fires during the holiday season are a result of holiday lights and unattended candles. The department says holiday lights and decorations should be examined each year. Common fire hazards are frayed or broken strands and missing bulbs.

The Fire Marshal's office also recommends replacing older styles of lights with newer, cool-to-touch lights that are less likely to ignite nearby materials. Candles also should never be placed in an unattended holiday display, on a Christmas tree of any kind or below any other ignitable holiday decorations.

Article Comments ()
