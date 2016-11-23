Kane board members fear Lauzen retribution in appointments

The otherwise mundane selection of Kane County Board leadership has an unprecedented level of angst this year, as several board members say they are on high alert for possible retribution for not standing behind Chairman Chris Lauzen through his recent battles with the state's attorney's office.

A reshuffling of leadership roles, including membership on key committees, follows every county board election. Lauzen is in charge of deciding the composition of committees and the selection of committee chairmen. The full county board will vote on whatever assignments Lauzen brings forward.

So far, Lauzen has kept most of the board in the dark. Multiple board members interviewed said they have not had direct discussions with Lauzen about where they will fit into his new power structure.

Many fear "explosive" closed-door meetings that stemmed from the state's attorney's office characterizing Lauzen's hiring of an outside law firm to be illegal and improper will play a role, with only Lauzen's most adamant supporters receiving meaningful positions.

That would run counter to Lauzen's tenure thus far. Lauzen touted diversity in gender, ethnicity and political party in the leadership roles as hallmarks of his first term.

"I think everybody is really quite anxious to see just how far this latest show will go," said Mark Davoust. He has one of the longest tenures on the board as chairman of the board's administrative committee.

"We're not making any vacation plans in my household for 2017 yet," Davoust said. "We're all waiting to see what happens with the committees."

But board members are doing more than just waiting. Several board members are researching possible ways to combat unfavorable outcomes.

One method cited by multiple board members involves voting down Lauzen's committee appointment recommendations. Such a vote would result in the existing committee appointments staying in place.

That, too, is problematic. Four new officials will join the board next month. It's unclear what would happen to them.

Such a vote would also, potentially, leave key committees overseeing communication with state lawmakers and the operations of the sheriff's, coroner's and state's attorney's offices without a chairman.

There's also conversation behind the scenes regarding who will be the board's vice chairman. In addition to the status of the vice chairman role, the person in that position fulfills the chairman's duties if the chairman is absent or unable to complete the full term of office.

Drew Frasz served as vice chairman during Lauzen's first term. But Frasz has emerged as one of Lauzen's more vocal critics.

Frasz said he has not decided if he wants to remain as vice chairman. The role includes "implied loyalty" to the chairman, Frasz said.

"My relationship with Chris has been, frankly, strained," Frasz said. "I look at every vote and vote with my conscience. It's been a very strange year at the county. You just don't know what to expect going forward."

Lauzen does not play a direct role in the selection of the vice chairman. The board votes among themselves to select the second-in-command. Multiple board members said Lauzen is making calls in support of Kurt Kojzarek for vice chairman. Kojzarek declined to comment Tuesday.

Asked about leadership roles last week, Lauzen would only say those matters will be decided at the next full county board meeting Dec. 13.