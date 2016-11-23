Breaking News Bar
 
Education
posted: 11/23/2016 5:00 AM

Beloved Mundelein High foods teacher remembered through cookbook

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Mundelein High School's cookbook to honor foods teacher Jerri Craven is 295 pages long and full of recipes like spaghetti pie and Texas chicken quesadillas.

       Mundelein High School's cookbook to honor foods teacher Jerri Craven is 295 pages long and full of recipes like spaghetti pie and Texas chicken quesadillas.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein High School teacher Jerri Craven died in September. The National Honor Society created a cookbook in her memory.

      Mundelein High School teacher Jerri Craven died in September. The National Honor Society created a cookbook in her memory.

  • Mundelein High School student Emily Olson puts together a spiral-bound cookbook Tuesday, with help from secretary Barb Tegtmeier, to honor teacher Jerri Craven, who died in September.

       Mundelein High School student Emily Olson puts together a spiral-bound cookbook Tuesday, with help from secretary Barb Tegtmeier, to honor teacher Jerri Craven, who died in September.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Bookstore clerk KC Olson arranges the new cookbooks Tuesday at Mundelein High School.

       Bookstore clerk KC Olson arranges the new cookbooks Tuesday at Mundelein High School.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

When longtime Mundelein High School foods teacher Sherri Craven died in September, former students and their parents flooded the school's Facebook page with memories of the beloved educator and the dishes they created together.

"She taught all four of my children how to cook," one person wrote.

"Her memory will live on through her wonderful recipes," wrote another.

Now the school is honoring Craven by publishing a cookbook containing the recipes she taught in class, as well as dozens of her personal favorites.

Titled "Foods With Jerri Craven: The Curriculum and Recipe Collection," the spiral-bound paperback debuted Monday, and more than 30 copies already have been purchased or ordered. The books cost $10 each, and proceeds will fund a scholarship in Craven's name.

Organizers believe the cookbook is a fitting way to honor a woman who loved to cook -- and loved teaching teens how to cook.

"My kids wouldn't know how to cook if it wasn't for her," said Mundelein High teacher Nancy Toland, who's leading the project. "It's something they're going to have for the rest of their lives and pass it on to their kids and generation to generation."

Craven died in September at her Mundelein home. She was 55.

In addition to teaching, Craven advised the National Honor Society, alongside Toland.

After Craven's death, the club's members discussed ways to honor her legacy, senior Sanika Bijawat said. They quickly latched onto the cookbook concept.

Bijawat said the book, which includes students' comments about Craven, showcases "what a great teacher she was."

"She touched every single person she encountered in a good way," Bijawat said.

Dishes in the 295-page book include sloppy joes, spaghetti pie, Texas chicken quesadillas, zucchini bake and apple dumplings. Tips covering basic cooking, using a microwave, measurements and other culinary skills also are included.

"It's a very nostalgic journal of all the things she's done for each of these kids," Toland said.

The books are being printed at the school and put together by honor society members.

The books are available at the main office or the school bookstore. Additionally, the cookbooks will be for sale at a Dec. 3 bake sale at the school and at the Mister Mustang contest in February.

They also can be ordered online by going to the school's website, d120.org, and clicking the "RevTrak" link. Books purchased online can be picked up at the school.

For an additional $5 fee, a cookbook can be mailed to a customer.

KC Olson, a clerk in the school bookstore, knew Craven and called the project a great way to honor her.

"I'd love to have one in every home in Mundelein," she said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account