Two hurt when SUV hits tree in Naperville

hello

Two people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning when the SUV in which they were riding left the road and crashed into a tree along Naper Boulevard south of Ogden Avenue in Naperville.

Police, who responded to the scene at 2:36 a.m., said both people were taken to Edward Hospital. Authorities said the SUV was traveling north on Naper when the crashed occurred.

The department's traffic unit is investigating. Naper was closed between Odgen and Plank Road so investigators could do their work at the scene. The northbound lanes of Naper opened around 8:40 a.m.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or who has additional information is asked to call police at (630) 305-5379 or send an email to parcelk@naperville.il.us.