Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/23/2016 9:56 AM

Two hurt when SUV hits tree in Naperville

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Two people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning when the SUV in which they were riding left the road and crashed into a tree along Naper Boulevard south of Ogden Avenue in Naperville.

Police, who responded to the scene at 2:36 a.m., said both people were taken to Edward Hospital. Authorities said the SUV was traveling north on Naper when the crashed occurred.

The department's traffic unit is investigating. Naper was closed between Odgen and Plank Road so investigators could do their work at the scene. The northbound lanes of Naper opened around 8:40 a.m.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or who has additional information is asked to call police at (630) 305-5379 or send an email to parcelk@naperville.il.us.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account