Partial recount possible in close DuPage County Board race

hello

Republican Richard Blass, left, says he'll decide next week whether to seek a partial recount after narrowly losing a DuPage County Board seat to Democratic incumbent Elizabeth "Liz" Chaplin.

There may yet be another twist in the hotly contested race for the District 2 DuPage County Board seat.

Republican challenger Richard Blass of Elmhurst said Wednesday he will decide next week whether to seek a partial recount of the results from the Nov. 8 election that now show Democratic incumbent Elizabeth "Liz" Chaplin defeating him by 50 votes.

"I haven't ruled out anything," Blass said.

On Election Night, it appeared Chaplin had lost her seat when she trailed Blass by more than 300 votes.

But Tuesday night, after counting provisional ballots and those that arrived by mail, election officials said Chaplin actually beat Blass 36,726 to 36,676.

The DuPage Election Commission is expected to certify the results as official on Nov. 28.

If the results stand, Chaplin of Downers Grove will be the only Democrat on the 18-member board.

But Blass has the option to ask that up to 25 percent of the precincts in District 2 be examined as part of a partial recount, called a discovery. Petitions for a discovery recount may be filed by any candidate who comes within 5 percent of the winning candidate.

In this case, Chaplin received 50.03 percent of the vote and Blass received 49.97 percent for a difference of less than 1 percent.

The discovery is done to help candidates determine if a court order should be sought to pursue a complete recount, officials said.

Blass said he wants to talk to his campaign manager and others before deciding whether to challenge the results.

"I'd rather get some advice on how to proceed," he said.

The winner will serve a 2-year term representing District 2, which covers all or parts of Lisle, Lombard, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace, Villa Park, Naperville, Elmhurst, Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge.