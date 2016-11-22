Barton's 2 free throws lift Nuggets over Bulls, 110-107

hello

Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg, back, talks to forward Jimmy Butler while facing the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade gestures to players from the Denver Nuggets as Wade takes the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, left, defends against Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler as he looks to pass the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo brings the ball up the court against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo, right, drives past Denver Nuggets center Jusuf Nurkic, of Bosnia Herzegovina, for a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- Rookie Jamal Murray scored a season-high 24 points, Will Barton hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Tuesday night.

It was Denver's 10th straight home win over the Bulls and its 16th in the last 17 meetings at Pepsi Center.

Butler had 35 points and eight rebounds for Chicago, which last won in Denver on Feb. 8, 2006. Dwyane Wade had 22 points after sitting out Sunday's game against the Lakers.

The Nuggets used a 22-0 run at the start of the second quarter to take a 41-31 lead. Murray had 15 of his 17 first half points in the period and Wilson Chandler scored 12 of his 16 in the second quarter.

The game was tied when Barton was fouled on a drive to the basket, and he hit two free throws left to give Denver a 109-107 lead. Isaiah Cannon shot an airball on a 3-point attempt and the Nuggets got the ball.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Butler was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 27.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in four games. He scored a season-high 40 Sunday. ... Michael Carter-Williams is still out with a left knee bone bruise and left wrist sprain. ... Doug McDermott (concussion protocol) missed his fifth game.

Nuggets: Mike Miller is away from the team for family reasons. He is expected to rejoin the team later in the week.

ALWAYS THE BRIDESMAID

The Nuggets courted Wade as a free agent this summer but he ultimately chose his hometown Bulls. He came away impressed with his meeting with Denver.

"Those guys, I was sold on them," Wade said. "They made it a lot tougher than people think."

Even though he didn't sign with the Nuggets, they felt good about the process.

"To have a chance to sit down with a first-ballot Hall of Famer who was giving us serious considerations showed our fans of the positive vibes about this team, around the NBA," coach Michael Malone said.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Finish up their six-game road trip Friday in Philadelphia. It is tied for their longest trip of the season.

Nuggets: At Utah on Wednesday