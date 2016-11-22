Fire breaks out on drilling rig in Norwegian Sea

STOCKHOLM -- Oil and gas company Statoil says it's preparing to evacuate a drilling rig in the Norwegian Sea due to a fire in the engine room.

Statoil said in a statement Tuesday that the fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) on board the Scarabeo 5 rig in the Njord oil field. The cause wasn't immediately clear.

The company said "there are 106 people on board and everyone is accounted for and no one is reported as injured."

It said emergency crews are working on putting out the fire while Statoil is preparing to evacuate other personnel with helicopters.

The company said other ships in the area are heading toward the rig, which was not drilling when the fire broke out.