updated: 11/22/2016 12:12 PM

Four Lake County businesses cited for selling tobacco to underaged teens

Lee Filas
 
 

Four businesses in Lake County have been cited for selling tobacco products to people under the age of 18, authorities said.

The Lake County sheriff's office conducted its third round of compliance checks during November at businesses selling tobacco products, authorities said in a news release Tuesday.

Of the 65 establishments tested, four sold tobacco to someone under age, authorities said. Of those four, three failed to ask for or check identification and one checked identification, but sold the tobacco to the underage person anyway, authorities said.

Each business faces a fine of up to $1,000, authorities said.

The businesses in violation are: Phillips 66 Gas Station, 31727 N. Route 12, Volo; Mel's Amoco, 209 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove; Citgo Gas Station, 41082 N. Route 83, Antioch; and Mobil Gas Station, 39119 N. Lewis Avenue, Beach Park.

"There are so many risks to children using tobacco products," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release. "We will continue conducting compliance checks in 2017 to ensure businesses are not selling tobacco to anyone underage."

