Music notes: Cap off Black Friday with Lucky Boys

James and Brian Serra of Face Time Police play Kollision Con in Bloomingdale Saturday, Nov. 26. Courtesy of Face Time Police

Lucky Boys Confusion headlines a Black Friday show at Durty Nellie's with Daniel Wade, Ember Oceans and Joey Marcantonio. Courtesy of Cal Engel

LBC headlines Durty Nellie's

Lucky Boys Confusion is on a tear this year, playing more than they have in recent years and spending time in the studio on a much-awaited new album, their first since 2009's "Closing Arguments." That renewed energy is carrying them to Durty Nellie's for a Black Friday show featuring Daniel Wade, Joey Marcantonio and Palatine's Ember Oceans, who are also working on a new album. Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $12-$14; VIP tickets are available. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Who was that masked man?

Schaumburg brothers Brian and James Serra -- better known as the masked duo Face Time Police -- and Des Plaines-based industrial rock band V Is for Villains are featured performers at this weekend's Kollision Con, an anime, cosplay, gaming and hobbyist convention at the Hilton Chicago Indian Lakes Resort in Bloomingdale. Face Time Police plays at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; V Is for Villains plays at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26. See kollisioncon.com for the schedule. Noon to 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Hilton Chicago Indian Lakes Resort, 250 W. Schick Road, Bloomingdale. $45 for three-day pass; $30 for Friday; $35 for Saturday; $20 for Sunday. kollisioncon.com.

Food for your ears at Cubby Bear

EarFood specializes in hard-edged bluesy riffs and hard rock with bouncy reggae influences, but none of this overshadows the band's biggest strength -- jamming. Catch them at Chicago's Cubby Bear along with a full lineup of local rock, including Lever, Blacklist Regulars and Joe Renardo. Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Chill at Chillfest

More than 20 local storefronts and restaurants are throwing open their doors (well, maybe not literally seeing how chilly it's been) for the free Chillfest music festival in Wicker Park and Bucktown Saturday, Nov. 26. Shop, eat and enjoy more than 60 local musicians who will be playing acoustic sets all afternoon. See the website for the full schedule. Throughout Wicker Park and Bucktown. Visit wickerparkbucktown.com for a list of venues and artists. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Concert highlights

Homegrown Encore featuring North of Eight, From the Start, Aaron Williams Band, Gallery-81 and Harlan Flo: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at BaseCamp Pub & Eatery, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10. (331) 777-4712 or homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com.

Turkey Testicle Festival: Features 7th heaven, Modern Day Romeos, Boy Band Review at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Parkside Pub, 11721 Main St., Huntley. $10, $60 for VIP. (847) 669-8496 or parksidepubhuntley.com.

Broken Oar's Turkeyball: Features DJ Brownie Byte, Bella Cain, Friction, Rumor Hazit, Lava Rock and SEMPLE at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Broken Oar Marina Bar and Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. No cover before 5 p.m.; $5 after 5 p.m. (847) 639-9468 or brokenoar.com.

Sealed with a Kiss: Features April Rose, DJ FLO, Bentley Dean and Matthias at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at QBar Glendale Heights, 2240 Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights. $5. (630) 893-9346 or qbarglendaleheights.com.

The Crombies, Run and Punch, Beat the Smart Kids: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. No cover. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Cymatic, Waxwork: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. $5. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com.

Fletcher Rockwell: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Empire Burger Bar, 48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. No cover. (630) 355-9000 or empireburgerbar.com.

EGi., Frogleg: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. $10. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

Frisky Taylor: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Fire Bar, 435 Angela Lane, Crystal Lake. No cover. (815) 459-3473 or amresults.com.

Mungion: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Coleman's in Cary, 645 Industrial Drive, Cary. No cover. (847) 516-2819 or colemans inthepark.com.

Wedding Banned: 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

13-Monsters: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Metal Monkey Brewing, 515 Anderson Drive, Romeoville. No cover. (815) 524-3139 or metalmonkeybrewing.com.