Images: Icons of St. Charles

hello

St. Charles, which is known as the Pride of the Fox, takes much pride in its iconic buildings, institutions and people. Here are some of the city's one-of-a-kind features.

Be sure to look for a new "Icons of ..." town gallery every Sunday at dailyherald.com/galleries and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. On our social media sites, share your favorite St. Charles photos with us by using #shareyoursuburb. Take a look around and let us know which icons are special to you. Which ones stir a memory for you? Where do you love to go in town?

James Fuller | Staff Photographer Pheasant Run officials envisioned adding a residential community to the iconic resort property. That plan was squashed by a disagreement with the neighboring DuPage Airport. Now resort management plans extensive remodeling and the addition of retail stores to keep the historic property thriving in the city for years to come.

James Fuller | Staff Photographer Charlestowne Mall has been beset by vacant storefronts in recent years. But a plan to revitalize the property is already underway with construction to draw new restaurants and destinations that will transform the property in what new owners call The Quad.

James Fuller | Staff Photographer The Norris Recreation Center, one of several gifts to the community by the Norris family, fell on some tough financial times before the St. Charles Park District took over operations earlier this year. The building is now set to receive millions of dollars worth of upgrades.

James Fuller | Staff Photographer The Hotel Baker stands as an icon in St. Charles' downtown. Over the years it's hosted many notable events, including the wedding of local residents and stars Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg.

James Fuller | Staff Photographer Dellora and Lester J. Norris spent 50 years living in St. Charles and giving back to the community they loved. The Norris Cultural Arts Center, Norris Recreation Center and the headquarters for the Two Rivers Council, Boy Scouts of America all have the Norris families' fingerprints on them.

James Fuller | Staff Photographer St. Charles residents celebrated the 75th birthday of the municipal center last year. The building itself cost $250,000 to construct.

James Fuller | Staff Photographer In its 90th year, the Arcada Theatre is one of the few local theater buildings still standing. The theater is thriving with more than 200 events every year.

James Fuller | Staff Photographer The Ekwabet statute along St. Charles' Bob Leonard Riverwalk looks over the portion of the Fox River that flows through the downtown. It stands as a reminder of the native peoples who lived in the Fox Valley and a call to be stewards of the environment.

James Fuller | Staff Photographer The large pavilion at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles hosts a number of community gatherings and weddings in the warm months of the year. It also provides a birds eye view of the Fox River.

James Fuller | Staff Photographer Formerly located in Baker Park, St. Charles' firefighter memorial now stands across the street from the downtown fire station as a reminder of the dedication members of the profession have to the community.