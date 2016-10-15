Jeske's 3 TD passes leads Dayton past Jacksonville 36-16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Alex Jeske threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, and kicker William Will set a conference record as Dayton defeated Jacksonville 36-16 on Saturday.

The Flyers (5-2, 3-1 Pioneer) scored 27 points in the second quarter to take control. Jeske connected with Matt Tunnacliffe, Adam Trautman and Jack Euritt. Tucker Yinger's 17-yard run was their longest scoring play.

Will kicked three field goals in the second half to pass Billy Cundiff for the conference record. He now has 52 field goals but his school record streak of 71 straight extra points was snapped.

Ryan Wells threw for one touchdown and ran for another for the Dolphins (2-3, 1-1) but was picked off three times, one of five Jacksonville turnovers.

Two of Dayton's touchdowns in the second quarter followed fumble recoveries.