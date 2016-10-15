Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 10/15/2016 1:15 PM

Jeske's 3 TD passes leads Dayton past Jacksonville 36-16

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Alex Jeske threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, and kicker William Will set a conference record as Dayton defeated Jacksonville 36-16 on Saturday.

The Flyers (5-2, 3-1 Pioneer) scored 27 points in the second quarter to take control. Jeske connected with Matt Tunnacliffe, Adam Trautman and Jack Euritt. Tucker Yinger's 17-yard run was their longest scoring play.

Will kicked three field goals in the second half to pass Billy Cundiff for the conference record. He now has 52 field goals but his school record streak of 71 straight extra points was snapped.

Ryan Wells threw for one touchdown and ran for another for the Dolphins (2-3, 1-1) but was picked off three times, one of five Jacksonville turnovers.

Two of Dayton's touchdowns in the second quarter followed fumble recoveries.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account