Some Chicago officers have had more than 100 complaints

CHICAGO -- A newspaper's analysis of five decades of Chicago Police Department data shows a small number of officers had racked up more than 100 complaints each and that an extremely small number of reports resulted in an officer's dismissal.

The Chicago Tribune reported (http://trib.in/2eauWOZ ) Friday that another 62 officers each had at least 70 complaints, suggesting to some critics that the department could do more to identify and deal with problem officers.

The city of Chicago handed over the data Wednesday after a two-year court fight. A police union opposed the release, arguing many complaints against officers are baseless and made by criminals seeking revenge.

In all, 125,000 complaints were made against 25,000 different officers between 1967 and 2014. Nearly 90 percent were determined to be false or lacking enough evidence.