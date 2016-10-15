Buffalo Grove eyes annexations along Milwaukee Avenue, elsewhere

hello

Buffalo Grove planners are zeroing in on areas the village is interested in annexing into the community, five in particular.

On Thursday, Community Development Director Christopher Stilling said these five lead Buffalo Grove's annexation strategies plan because they are the focus of current development pressure.

"There is a need for us to try and figure out what we want to do, how we want to pursue annexation and what is going to be the vision," he said.

The highest priorities, Stilling said, are the remaining properties along Milwaukee Avenue. Buffalo Grove recently annexed property at Milwaukee and Deerfield Parkway formerly occupied by McDonald's and PJ's restaurant. That corner will blossom with a new Woodman's Market slated to open in 2018.

This area includes the River Run Shopping Center, Speedway and a three-story office building on the west side of Milwaukee Avenue. On the east side is the Wheeling Sale Barn, Gerber Auto property, and a former landfill.

"With the location of Woodman's, we believe that there is really strong opportunity for future development along this corridor," he said.

Another high priority area is the Didier/Link Farm on the north side of Aptakisic Road, site of the proposed 50-acre Link Crossing residential community. Stilling said that the proposal is likely to proceed through the public hearing process within the next 30-60 days.

Another area likely to be absorbed into the village soon is Mulch Center, an 8.84-acre collection of properties, including a landscape contractor.

"Being that it's on the Milwaukee Avenue frontage, we view this as a very high priority," Stilling said, adding that the village received a petition requesting annexation. He said there could be action within the next 60 days.

Buffalo Grove has a boundary agreement with Lincolnshire, which will affect Buffalo Grove's ability to annex within the Prairie View area, and restrict the density of the 40-acre Stancliff property on the east side of Prairie Road.

Another area governed by the boundary and one Stilling finds interesting is Industrial Drive. It is presently in Lincolnshire but is likely to be disconnected and developed within Buffalo Grove because of its ability to provide utilities.

Trustee Andrew Stein asked whether the landfill property on Milwaukee Avenue, across from the former McDonald's and PJ's, has contaminated dirt.

"They have been trucking stuff in and out of there for over a year," Stein said.

Stilling didn't know, but added that all the properties eligible for annexation would first be examined.

"One of the first things that we do, for our due diligence, is figure out what was there, what are the challenges with the site, what is the development potential," Stilling said. "Because ultimately if there is no development potential, then we need to decide is it even worth it."

Trustee Lester Ottenheimer III asked Stilling if some property owners are objecting to the potential annexations, specifically Prairie View.

Stilling said a few people, like the Fiore family, have been buying multiple properties in that area. He said the village and the Fiores have a good relationship and continue to talk.

In response to a question from Trustee David Weidenfeld, Village Manager Dane Bragg said Buffalo Grove has approached Riverwoods about a possible boundary agreement, but Riverwoods has not expressed interest.