updated: 10/14/2016 12:19 PM

Jets' Revis returns to practice, might play vs. Cardinals

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Associated Press
 
 

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis returned to practice for the first time since injuring a hamstring two weeks ago, increasing the chances he might play Monday night at Arizona.

Revis was a limited participant Friday after doing just individual drills Thursday. He says his hamstring is feeling good, and he is running at top speed without limitations.

Revis was hurt early in the fourth quarter against Seattle on Oct. 2.

Linebacker David Harris remains optimistic, but appears less likely to play with a hamstring injury after not practicing at all. Harris, who was hurt last Sunday at Pittsburgh, hasn't missed a game since the 2008 season - a streak of 121 consecutive regular-season games.

Center Nick Mangold (knee) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ankle) were limited.

