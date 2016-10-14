Breaking News Bar
 
Metra picks Lake Forest accounting expert as new chair

The Metra board picked a new chairman from Lake County Friday.

Norm Carlson, an accounting expert from Lake Forest, takes over from Chicago attorney Martin Oberman.

The change reflects a Metra policy of rotating the chairmanship for regional diversity. Oberman's term was up.

Oberman took over after a patronage scandal at the agency and spearheaded a number of reforms. He has not accepted a stipend.

Carlson heads up the audit and finance committee. He is a railroad historian and was an executive at Arthur Andersen Co., where he was head of the North American rail industry sector.

