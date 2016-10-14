Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 10/14/2016 1:21 PM

Metra could raise fares 5.8 percent next year

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Metra is considering another fare hike.

      Metra is considering another fare hike.
    Daily Herald file photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 

Metra board directors are contemplating a 5.8 percent fare increase next year.

The move, under discussion at a Friday Metra meeting, would follow an increase of about 2 percent this February.

Salary increases, a federally mandated braking system and repairs and replacement of equipment are driving the need for a spike, directors say.

Board members plan public hearings on the proposed hikes in November.

Increases would range from $2.75 for a 10-ride ticket to $11.75 for a monthly pass. Another option calls for a 4.8 percent hike.

"It would be a travesty to have any bridge failures on the Union Pacific North line and have commuters not being able to get to work," Kane County board member Ken Koehler said.

"We cannot continue to lose ground on our backlog," Hanover Park Mayor and Director Rod Craig said. "I see it with our engines, where we use tired-out, old engines."

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account