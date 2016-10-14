Metra could raise fares 5.8 percent next year

Metra is considering another fare hike. Daily Herald file photo

Metra board directors are contemplating a 5.8 percent fare increase next year.

The move, under discussion at a Friday Metra meeting, would follow an increase of about 2 percent this February.

Salary increases, a federally mandated braking system and repairs and replacement of equipment are driving the need for a spike, directors say.

Board members plan public hearings on the proposed hikes in November.

Increases would range from $2.75 for a 10-ride ticket to $11.75 for a monthly pass. Another option calls for a 4.8 percent hike.

"It would be a travesty to have any bridge failures on the Union Pacific North line and have commuters not being able to get to work," Kane County board member Ken Koehler said.

"We cannot continue to lose ground on our backlog," Hanover Park Mayor and Director Rod Craig said. "I see it with our engines, where we use tired-out, old engines."