Kyrgios fined $16,500 for behavior at Shanghai Masters

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts after getting a point against Gael Monfils of France during the semifinal match of Japan Open tennis championships in Tokyo. Kyrgios was booed during a listless 6-3, 6-1 loss to Mischa Zverev at the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, then angrily defended his behavior by saying he didn't owe the spectators anything and fans could "just leave" if they didn't like his attitude. Associated Press

SHANGHAI -- Nick Kyrgios was fined $16,500 for his behavior during his second-round match against Mischa Zverev at the Shanghai Masters.

On Friday, the ATP announced that Kyrgios received the maximum possible fine of $10,000 for showing a "lack of best efforts" in the match, as well as a $5,000 fine for the verbal abuse of a spectator and a $1,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Kyrgios rushed through his 6-3, 6-1 loss to Zverev on Thursday without putting much effort behind his serves or groundstrokes. At one point, he walked toward his chair after floating a serve across the net without even waiting for Zverev to return it.

The Australian, known for his on-court antics, also argued with a fan who questioned his sportsmanship during the match.