Girls volleyball: Hersey, Wheeling co-champs in MSL East

For a 14th straight year, Hersey will play for the Mid-Suburban League girls volleyball championship.

The visiting Huskies defeated Rolling Meadows 25-23, 25-15 on Thursday night to finish as co-champions with Wheeling in the Mid-Suburban East.

Hersey (19-5) and Wheeling (19-9) each finished with 8-2 records.

The Huskies earned the title-match berth through the tiebreaker (head-to-head sets versus Wheeling).

Senior Sammi Steger put down 9 kills to lead Hersey followed by freshman Kati Kaburov (7), senior Zoe Strozewski (4), junior Amy Morgan (3) and senior Mary Clare O'Shea (2). Maggie Reisel handed out 20 assists while Julia Coniglia led the back row with 13 digs followed by Liz Solans (12).

Rolling Meadows (17-12, 5-5) was led on attack by Maddie Sellergren (7 kills), Katie Zanocco (4), Natalie Klancnik (3), Madeline Rebsamen (2) and Paige Connor) 1).

Eleanor Errico had 4 blocks and Kyra Amundson 1 while Klancnik (8 assists) and Mallory King (4 assists) set the offense.

Macie Robinson led the back row with 12 digs.

Wheeling d Elk Grove: Kamila Staniszewski (9 kills), Timber Terrell (6) and Melissa Claver (5) and Rochelle Laude (5) led the attack for host Wheeling in a 25-16, 25-17 victory that gave the Wildcats a co-championship in the MSL East.

Wheeling's other divisional titles were in 1974, 1979 and 1980.

Shannon Kennedy was 20-of-20 serving while Jessica Janowski was 57-of-57 setting with 22 assists and 10 digs.

Rachel Kandefer collected 6 kills, 2 blocks and an ace for the Grenadiers (4-23, 0-10). Mary Cronin had 10 assists and 8 digs while Jenny Banak had 10 digs.

Barrington d. Hoffman Estates: Gabby Morris (6 kills), Cecilia Stack (6 kills), Andi Capel (3 aces), Erin Crowther (4 aces) and Sabrina Loutos (11 assists) led visiting Barrington (11-12, 7-3) in a 25-13, 25-17 MSL West triumph. Jessica Jurewicz had 2 kills for Hoffman (2-26, 0-10) and Ashley Poland collected 13 digs.

Conant d. Schaumburg: Yuri Hara had 9 kills and Ally Peacock added 3 for host Conant (10-14, 3-7) in a 14-25, 25-16, 25-20 MSL West win.

Kristina Loznjakovic collected 8 assists, 3 aces and 2 kills while Ania Baker had 4 blocks and Jorie Wachal 2.

Mallory Gerber, Morgan Sterrett and Julia Spitelli each had 7 kills for the Saxons (13-15, 3-7), who received 13 passes, 21 digs and 3 aces from Gabby Paelmo. Tamaia Mallett led Schaumburg with 3 blocks.

Prospect d. Buffalo Grove: Kaela Myers (10 kills), Meghan Meredith (6), Maggie Porwit (6), Mary Mazurek (3), Mandy Withey (2), Paige Gerber (2) and Aly Makuch (2) led the attack for host Prospect (21-8, 7-3) in a 24-26, 25-10, 25-19 MSL East win.

Meredith also had 6 blocks while Val Thomas served 4 aces with 21 digs. Gerber handed out 26 assists.

Kanella Kalyviaris led BG (4-21, 2-8) with 10 kills followed by Nadia Tarasova (9 kills, 5 blocks) and Kim Barton (5 kills, 3 blocks).

Hannah Schuler was 15-of-15 serving with an ace along with 23 assists and 11 digs. Kiarra Akiyoshi led the back row with 24 digs. Lindsey Prommer had 4 blocks.

Maine West d. Maine East: Visiting Maine West posted a 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 victory in the CSL North as Jessica Riedl (14 kills), Reilly Olson (12) and Amanda Grzebien (8) led the Warrior's attack.

Other key contributors for West were Christy Kolosvary (3 aces), Aly Block (4 aces) and Sophia Saldana (8 digs).

Harper d. McHenry: Harper (31-1, 10-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 3 for six weeks in a row, won 13-25. 25-20. 22-25. 25-15. 15-6. Sarah Udoni, Kathryn Novy and Ellie Burzlaff each had 11 kills to lead the Hawks attack. Setter Katelyn Sommers, the NJCAA's player of the week, collected 42 assists.