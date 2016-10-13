Boys soccer: Lake County roundup

Chris White scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season, and Vernon Hills' boys soccer team closed out its regular-season schedule with a 4-1 win over visiting Grayslake North in nonconference action on Thursday night.

The Cougars (11-8) scored three times in the second half on Senior Night. The score was tied 1-1 at halftime.

"I thought we started pretty slow tonight, but we found a way to settle in after the first 20 and played a better second half," Vernon Hills coach Mike McCaulou said. "It was nice to get some key players back tonight that have been missing since early September, so they were able to get some quality game-time experience prior to the postseason. Give credit to Grayslake North. They high-pressured us early, which cost us the goal on a nice finish by them. This time of the year every team hopes to be playing their best soccer, and it was nice to capture the win on our Senior Night."

Stephen Auw and Aaron Castellanos also scored for the Cougars. Castellanos also had an assist. Keeper Brennan Reback made 4 saves.

Grayslake Central 2, Mundelein 2: On Senior Night, the host Rams rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a draw in their regular-season finale.

Leo Orozco scored twice, including once on a penalty kick, for Grayslake Central (13-6-2) in the nonconference game.

Rams coach Tom Hamilton said Mundelein showed "exemplary sportsmanship" by allowing injured Rams senior Nick Walker to start the game and play his last ball as a high school player before knocking it out so he could be subbed off.

"We didn't start the game the way we intended to, but I'm proud of these boys for coming together and fighting back against a quality team," Hamilton said. "When we started playing for each other and as a team, we put together some quality attacking combinations, and our defense stepped up big in the second half. These seniors have been such a pleasure to work with, and I'm glad their last half on their home turf was a memorable one."