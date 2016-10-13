Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/13/2016 8:28 AM

Gary Busey to star in off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime'

  • FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2009 file photo, actor Gary Busey arrives at the premiere of the feature film "Crazy Heart" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Busey will make his New York stage debut next month in the off-Broadway show "Perfect Crime," playing a serial killer in the cast of the longest-running play in city history. He will play Lionel McAuley, a charismatic serial killer starting Nov. 21, 2016 at The Theater Center near Times Square.

    Associated Press

 
By MARK KENNEDY
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Gary Busey will make his New York stage debut next month in the off-Broadway show "Perfect Crime," playing a serial killer in the cast of the longest-running play in city history.

Busey, who received an Oscar nomination for 1978's "The Buddy Holly Story," will play charismatic serial killer Lionel McAuley starting Nov. 21 at The Theater Center near Times Square.

The murder mystery tells the story of attractive psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient and a detective who's falling in love with her.

Busey will star opposite Catherine Russell, who is the Guinness World Records holder for the most performances by a theater actor in the same role. She has missed just four performances since the play opened in 1987.

Online: http://www.perfect-crime.com

