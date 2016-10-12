Breaking News Bar
 
US, Cuba assessing efforts to save Hemingway artifacts

BOSTON -- U.S. and Cuban officials and scholars are meeting in Boston to discuss joint efforts to preserve artifacts at Ernest Hemingway's former Cuban estate.

The forum at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum is focusing on a U.S.-Cuban collaboration to ensure the literary icon's legacy lives on in both countries.

Wednesday afternoon's event includes TV host Bob Vila, a son of Cuban emigrants who's been working to restore the Hemingway home itself. Joining Vila are U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts; Ada Rosa Alfonso, director of Cuba's Hemingway Museum; and Susan Wrynn, former curator of the JFK Library's Ernest Hemingway Collection.

Amid a new era of U.S.-Cuban normalization, both nations are working together to preserve Hemingway artifacts ranging from books and letters to fishing rods and mounted animal trophies.

