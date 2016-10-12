Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/12/2016 5:28 PM

Activists clash with Portland police as council OKs contract

  • Protesters sit on the street after clashing with Portland police outside City Hall in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. The Portland City Council approved a new police contract in a conference room that was blocked off from the general public because of protests that led to arrests. (Brad Schmidt/The Oregonian via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Portland police stand guard outside of City Hall in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. The Portland City Council approved a new police contract in a conference room that was blocked off from the general public because of protests that led to arrests. (Brad Schmidt/The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police and protesters clashed at Portland's City Hall over a new police contract that the demonstrators say doesn't do enough to discipline officers who use excessive force.

Protesters disrupted a Wednesday meeting the City Council convened to consider the contract. With demonstrators inside City Hall, Mayor Charlie Hales adjourned the meeting soon after it began.

Police used pepper spray to force protesters out of the building, and objects were thrown at officers. Police say arrests were made, but didn't say how many.

Demonstrators also blocked traffic and light-rail tracks outside City Hall.

The City Council reconvened and approved the police contract.

The protesters are with Black Lives Matter and Don't Shoot PDX.

