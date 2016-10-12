Activists clash with Portland police as council OKs contract

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police and protesters clashed at Portland's City Hall over a new police contract that the demonstrators say doesn't do enough to discipline officers who use excessive force.
Protesters disrupted a Wednesday meeting the City Council convened to consider the contract. With demonstrators inside City Hall, Mayor Charlie Hales adjourned the meeting soon after it began.
Police used pepper spray to force protesters out of the building, and objects were thrown at officers. Police say arrests were made, but didn't say how many.
Demonstrators also blocked traffic and light-rail tracks outside City Hall.
The City Council reconvened and approved the police contract.
The protesters are with Black Lives Matter and Don't Shoot PDX.