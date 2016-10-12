Carpentersville coalition to tackle substance abuse

In the eight years since her son died of a heroin overdose, Terri Dudar has made it her mission to raise awareness about substance abuse.

The Carpentersville resident started a local support group and is involved in a grief recovery organization. She regularly holds community events to provide resources to those who suffer from or have lost someone to addiction.

Dudar's support group, JA2SOON, is now one of three local organizations involved in creating a new substance abuse prevention coalition. The Renz Addiction Counseling Center in Elgin and Carpentersville police are also leading the initiative, which is aimed at educating about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

Thier target audience? The residents, particularly at-risk teens, of Carpentersville -- the town where Dudar grew up, where she raised her kids. And the town in which her son, Jason, took his last breath.

"I'm not a professional educator," Dudar said. "I'm just a mom who lost her child. I'm just trying to help my community where I can."

The Carpentersville Substance Abuse Prevention Community Coalition is hosting an informational meeting 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the public works building, 1075 Tamarac Drive. Any community members, stakeholders and local agencies interested in participating are invited, particularly those who work with teens in the area, Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said.

"The intent there is to get the ball rolling," he said. "We're going to generate ideas on how to best spread the educational message on substance abuse within our community."

Renz Center representatives, who could not be reached for comment, started the coalition efforts after receiving a state grant for community outreach in the Carpentersville area, Kilbourne said. The center has already had success with a similar initiative in Elgin, he said, which could serve as a model for the Carpentersville coalition.

For decades, Carpentersville police have used law enforcement tactics to address illegal drug use in the community, Kilbourne said. Within the last 10 years, however, officers have also tried new methods for tackling substance abuse, such as partnering with local organizations, providing resources to residents and carrying Narcan, an opioid overdose antidote.

"Substance abuse is a problem, and the best way to stop substance abuse is to stop it the first time," Kilbourne said. "There's early intervention, and then there's post intervention. I would imagine our (coalition) is going to be looking at both."