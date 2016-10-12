Residents of Hawthorn Elementary District 73 are invited to attend special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, for a presentation about the district's proposed educational facility master plan. The meeting will be at Townline Elementary School, 810 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. The plan is designed to provide a long-term solution for urgent facility needs now and planning for continued growth and academic excellence into the future, officials said in a news release. This presentation and conversation will be residents' first opportunity to provide feedback about the proposal before board consideration this fall. Childcare will be provided along with a light snack. RSVP by Monday, Oct. 17 to Wendy Peterson at petersonw@hawthorn73.org or call her (847) 990-4215.
updated: 10/12/2016 4:56 PM
District 73 master plan will be discussed
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Education
- Hawthorn District 73
Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.