District 73 master plan will be discussed

Residents of Hawthorn Elementary District 73 are invited to attend special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, for a presentation about the district's proposed educational facility master plan. The meeting will be at Townline Elementary School, 810 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. The plan is designed to provide a long-term solution for urgent facility needs now and planning for continued growth and academic excellence into the future, officials said in a news release. This presentation and conversation will be residents' first opportunity to provide feedback about the proposal before board consideration this fall. Childcare will be provided along with a light snack. RSVP by Monday, Oct. 17 to Wendy Peterson at petersonw@hawthorn73.org or call her (847) 990-4215.