updated: 10/12/2016 5:01 PM

Smoke detector checks in Arlington Heights

Daily Herald report

Arlington Heights residents can have new batteries placed in their home smoke detectors at no cost and have faulty detectors replaced through "The Katie Project" on Nov. 5.

The community initiative began two years ago after a devastating fire that killed three women inside a home on Dunton Avenue. The home had only an inoperable smoke detector. This initiative is named after Village Trustee Joe Farwell's cousin, who died in a fire in the 1970s before it was commonplace to have smoke detectors in homes.

Residents are encouraged to check their smoke detectors on a regular basis and to purchase new detectors every 10 years.

If you are interested in having the battery of your smoke detectors checked and replaced by volunteer teams with "The Katie Project," register by emailing your name, address and phone number to dstaggs@vah.com or call the Village Manager's office at (847) 368-5100.

