Long Grove extends public water to first brewery in downtown area

Long Grove has extended the its water system to give some downtown businesses access to public water. The forthcoming Fred Astaire dance studio and Buffalo Creek Brewing have already agreed to tap into the water system. Daily Herald File Photo

The Village of Long Grove is hoping a recent extension of the village's public water system will help attract and retain businesses and provide better fire safety in the historic downtown.

Extending access to public water has been a village goal for years. Some downtown businesses -- the upcoming Fred Astaire dance studio and the upcoming Buffalo Creek Brewing operation -- have already agreed to connect to the water system once it is complete.

The portion of the project the businesses have signed on to extends from the village's Archer Road water project, which brought public water to Old McHenry Road and Robert Parker Coffin Road over the summer. The project is partially funded through the sale of four lots on Archer Road and by the HarborChase assisted living community at Routes 53 and 83.

The downtown portion extends to businesses on Historical Lane.

Downtown businesses on Historical Lane will pay a minimum of $7,000 to hook up to the village water system. Tap-in fees help the village fund the project.

The brewery, whose plans village trustees approved Sept. 13, will pay more than that because of the expected heavy water use.

"It's always been a goal to provide public water into downtown," Village Manager David Lothspeich said. "The timing with this is nice."

Lothspeich says infrastructure for the Historical Lane water extension is in the ground, and is expected to be pressurized and prepared for businesses to connect within the next 30 days. The Archer Road project cost $1.1 million, and the Historical Lane extension cost $153,000.

The building that will house Buffalo Creek Brewing, downtown Long Grove's first brewery and tap room, is currently served by private well and public sewer.

Michael Marr, Vernon Hills resident and the man behind the brewery, plans to include a brewing operation, a taproom, beer garden and a second-floor 136-seat banquet facility.

According to village documents, the brewery will not serve food, but will instead encourage patrons to order and bring in food from other local restaurants.

"This will really strengthen both sides of customers if they're going in for a beer and eating food from another downtown business," Lothspeich said.

Village President Angie Underwood says Buffalo Creek is a testament to the idea that if the village puts effort into improving the downtown and providing public water, businesses will follow.

Marr expects to serve about 385 patrons a week, and will roll out brews Marrvelous Madness, a Kolsch style beer, and Farmer's Illegit Daughter, a saison, as the initial beers for canning.

Buffalo Creek taproom will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.