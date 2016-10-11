Breaking News Bar
 
Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward out with hamstring injury

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward's ironman streak is over.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Heyward's left hamstring injury will keep him out of the lineup on Sunday when the Steelers (4-1) travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (1-4).

Heyward tweaked the hamstring in the first half of last week's 31-13 win over the New York Jets. He underwent an MRI after the game and declined to speak to reporters on Monday.

Heyward's three sacks lead the Steelers. He had played in 85 straight games since the Steelers took him in the first round of the 2011 draft.

Rookie Javon Hargrave and veteran Ricardo Matthews will share playing time while filling in for Heyward alongside Stephon Tuitt.

