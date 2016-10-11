Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 10/11/2016 10:31 PM

Girls volleyball: Grayslake North's big finish sinks Waukegan

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Abby Fish and Sidney Lovitsch each had 8 kills, and Grayslake North's girls volleyball team rallied to beat Waukegan 22-25, 25-19, 27-25 in Northern Lake County Conference action on Tuesday night.

The Knights trailed 21-18 in the final set.

"Great win," coach Jim Sarver said. "(We) played tremendous defense in the second two sets."

Grayslake North was led defensively by Jenna Pozezinski and Taylor Johnston with what Sarver called "some outstanding saves." Knights setters Erin McBriarty and Carissa Popp dished out 12 and 9 assists, respectively.

Johnston also had 5 aces, and Pozezinski served four.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account