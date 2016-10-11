Girls volleyball: Grayslake North's big finish sinks Waukegan

Abby Fish and Sidney Lovitsch each had 8 kills, and Grayslake North's girls volleyball team rallied to beat Waukegan 22-25, 25-19, 27-25 in Northern Lake County Conference action on Tuesday night.

The Knights trailed 21-18 in the final set.

"Great win," coach Jim Sarver said. "(We) played tremendous defense in the second two sets."

Grayslake North was led defensively by Jenna Pozezinski and Taylor Johnston with what Sarver called "some outstanding saves." Knights setters Erin McBriarty and Carissa Popp dished out 12 and 9 assists, respectively.

Johnston also had 5 aces, and Pozezinski served four.