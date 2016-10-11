Boys soccer: Elgin holds firm, blanks Larkin

If there was any game solely responsible to prepare the Elgin boys soccer team for a postseason run, leave it to the annual rivalry matchup against crosstown rival Larkin to do the trick.

And experience was surely gained for Elgin in a 1-0 Upstate Eight River win over the Royals in its season finale at Memorial Field Tuesday, one that will certainly help the Maroons when it battles host Crystal Lake South in the first round of regionals next week.

Not only did the Maroons' defense hold firm for the final 75 minutes for a clean sheet after Cesar Gomez's first half goal. Elgin (12-5, 3-3), winners of 6 straight, staved off a late Royals push, a stoppage due to a fan running onto the field and the raw emotions lived out vicariously through the student fan sections in the second half.

"We kept our composure through the whole thing," Elgin coach Dave Borg said. "I understand it's Larkin but this has to become a routine game for us especially when we're the favorites. And in a year where we think we can take the next step the last thing we'd want to do is get a red card or somebody gets hurt but I think it's good for our school."

Elgin could've lost composure after the 7 shots on goal it missed, but the one that won it was a product of good ball movement down the left sideline by Jesus Lopez in the fifth minute. A quick pass over to Gomez, who ran a straight line down the middle of the field with a full head of steam allowed the midfielder to easily boot home a shot from the top of the box. It's a strategy worked on in Saturday morning practices of late.

"(It's) a new strategy -- play through the side and then cut," Gomez said. "Just put it right by the top of the box so I can come in and shoot it. The new formation has helped us a lot."

It certainly showed as Elgin produced five other chances in the first half. The Maroons peppered Larkin for a 15-3 shot advantage, holding Larkin to its first shot on goal 50 minutes into the game.

But things got interesting in the second half as play stopped several times, once to separate both teams and soon after Larkin's best chance of the night, when Eduardo Alvarado's shot 15 feet from the net was stymied by Elgin defender Alex Kunicki, who recovered just in the nick of time for goalkeeper Edgar Rodriguez, the aggressor trying to stop a Royals breakaway in the 71st minute.

"The ball was going in and I just slid," said Kunicki, who saw the ball go 2 feet from the line. "It was a fast play. It was about to go in. I almost hit the post. That brought us up, like 'we got this, now.' "

Which didn't help Larkin (9-7-3, 2-2-2), which did play a better possession game in the second half compared to a heavily dominated first half by Elgin.

"They completely outplayed us in the first half and we were lucky to be just down 1-0 at the half," Royals coach Ken Hall said. "I know it's a big rivalry and I understand it but I hate this game more than any because we get so worked up and we lose our concentration. We lose our composure and second half we played like we can and that's what we have to do. Hopefully we can learn from this for the playoffs."