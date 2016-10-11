Breaking News Bar
 
Boys soccer: Mundelein finds winning angle against Lakes

  Mundelein goalkeeper Eric Muniz stretches for the ball during Tuesday's soccer game against Lakes in Lake Villa. The ball hit the post and was not a goal.

       Mundelein goalkeeper Eric Muniz stretches for the ball during Tuesday's soccer game against Lakes in Lake Villa. The ball hit the post and was not a goal.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  Lakes's Jeff Milostan, left, is congratulated by teammate Cam Beezley after scoring during Tuesday's soccer home game against Mundelein.

       Lakes's Jeff Milostan, left, is congratulated by teammate Cam Beezley after scoring during Tuesday's soccer home game against Mundelein.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  Mundelein's Jose Ortega controls the ball during Tuesday's soccer game at Lakes High School in Lake Villa.

       Mundelein's Jose Ortega controls the ball during Tuesday's soccer game at Lakes High School in Lake Villa.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  Lakes' Max Keenan (17) goes for the header during Tuesday's home soccer game against Mundelein in Lake Villa.

       Lakes' Max Keenan (17) goes for the header during Tuesday's home soccer game against Mundelein in Lake Villa.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  Lakes coach Kevin Kullby talks to his players during Tuesday's home boys soccer game against Mundelein.

       Lakes coach Kevin Kullby talks to his players during Tuesday's home boys soccer game against Mundelein.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  Mundelein boys soccer coach Ernie Billittier with his players Tuesday at Lakes High School.

       Mundelein boys soccer coach Ernie Billittier with his players Tuesday at Lakes High School.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Mundelein's boys soccer team converted a pair of corner kicks in the second half and rallied to beat host Lakes 3-2 in a nonconference match on Tuesday.

Cam Beezley recorded his 18th goal and seventh assist of the season for Lakes (10-9), which led 2-0 at halftime thanks to what coach Kevin Kullby called one of the Eagles' "best 40 minutes."

Beezley headed in a ball off an assist from Jake Keenan and earned the assist on Jeff Milostan's goal.

Lakes keepers Wade Parmly and Danny Wieczorek both had 6 saves.

Mundelein scored the winner with 10 minutes to go.

