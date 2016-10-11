Boys soccer: Mundelein finds winning angle against Lakes

Mundelein's boys soccer team converted a pair of corner kicks in the second half and rallied to beat host Lakes 3-2 in a nonconference match on Tuesday.

Cam Beezley recorded his 18th goal and seventh assist of the season for Lakes (10-9), which led 2-0 at halftime thanks to what coach Kevin Kullby called one of the Eagles' "best 40 minutes."

Beezley headed in a ball off an assist from Jake Keenan and earned the assist on Jeff Milostan's goal.

Lakes keepers Wade Parmly and Danny Wieczorek both had 6 saves.

Mundelein scored the winner with 10 minutes to go.