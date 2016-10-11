Chicago Cubs advance to NLCS with big rally

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist celebrates after hitting a run-scoring double against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.

Seemingly on their way home fit to be tied, the Chicago Cubs showed their remarkable resiliency again Tuesday night.

They rallied for 4 runs in the top of the ninth inning to stun the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in Game 4 of the National League division series to win it three games to one.

Javier Baez, a defensive whiz throughout the series, singled with one out off Hunter Strickland to drive in the go-ahead run.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy trotted out four relief pitchers, and each put a man on base.

Derek Law began the ninth inning by giving up a single to Kris Bryant. Javier Lopez walked Anthony Rizzo. Sergio Romo gave up an RBI double to Ben Zobrist. Will Smith gave up a 2-run pinch single to Willson Contreras, tying the game. One out later, Baez singled.

The Cubs signed John Lackey for moments like Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for them, Lackey wasn't up to the moment as he lasted only 4 innings against the San Francisco Giants in Game 4 of the National League division series.

Lackey allowed 3 runs on 7 hits in 4 innings and the Cubs trailed 3-2 when he left for a pinch hitter in the top of the fifth.

Lackey has talked of October bringing "big-boy" games, and he was making his 21st career postseason start, the most of any active pitcher.

But he looked off from the start, giving up a leadoff double to Denard Span in the first inning. Span advanced to second on Brandon Belt's fly out and scored on Buster Posey's sacrifice fly.

The Cubs tied the game in the third on a home run by catcher David Ross, but Lackey gave up 2 more runs in the fourth, and he was gone. One of the hits in the fourth was an RBI single by pitcher Matt Moore.

The Cubs again were pestered by former White Sox player Conor Gillaspie, who hit a clutch 2-run triple in Game 3. On Tuesday he singled four times, scored once and drove in a run. And all the while Cubs batters were doing little against Giants lefty Matt Moore.

Lackey began the season as the Cubs' No. 3 starter behind Jake Arrieta and Jon Lester. The season had a way of reshuffling things, and Lackey dropped to No. 4 in the rotation behind Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Arrieta.

Earlier this season, manager Joe Maddon called Lackey the "linchpin" of the staff, for solidifying the middle of the rotation and providing toughness and leadership.

Lackey can bring an edgy presence at times, but the Cubs seem to like that.

"Getting on the bus, he was definitely non-approachable," Maddon said before the game. "I've been around him. I get it. Also, I think David (Ross) is good for him out there, the common ground that David could possibly reach that none of us other mortals can."

Instead, it was Lackey who looked merely mortal against the Giants, who seemed to be riding a wave of momentum, fueled on by a couple of raucous home crowds at AT&T Park.

Maddon had to go to his bullpen early, and Justin Grimm was ineffective in relief of Lackey. Grimm got the first out of the fifth, but the gave up a single to Hunter Pence and a double to Crawford, whose deep drive to right-center hit the top of the brick wall and bounced back into the field. Replay confirmed the original call.

In came lefty Travis Wood, and he gave up a single to Gillaspie and a sacrifice fly to Joe Panik.

The Cubs made Lester available to the media before the game as the possible Game 5 starter. He knows full well the Giants entered the night having won each of their last 10 elimination games.

"That's just a testament to the coaching staff over there and then obviously even more to the players," Lester said. "There's no give-up in them. Seems like when their backs are against the wall, they play the best."

